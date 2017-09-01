Bookmark This: 10 Great Sites With Millions of PDF’s for you to Download

Information is getting harder and harder to find these days. Over the years I have noticed PDF’s on firearms, automobiles, and anything related to ‘fixing things yourself’ quietly disappearing from the internet, the culprit usually being a ridiculous copyright claim. Nevertheless, there are still a few good rogue sites out there, but who knows how long they will be around. I have kicked myself a few times for not taking advantage, ultimately missing out on the opportunity to acquire massive amounts of knowledge.

I’m sure we can all figure out why the gatekeepers don’t want PDF’s on building firearms, reloading ammunition, and gun modification widely available on the internet. The simple answer is they hate guns. Guns are ok for the elite, but the slaves should only have access to their hands. That’s just one of many reasons they’re slowly disappearing from the internet. And the even bigger problem is that no one is noticing.

How To guides on automobiles and simple repair manuals are noticeably getting harder to find as well. And if you do come across them, it will cost you an arm and a leg for access. Dealerships and companies that make money from repairs would never want the general public to have this kind of knowledge. Imagine all the money you can save if you’re somewhat handy and can find that wiring diagram for your Honda Accord on the internet, saving you an expensive trip to the dealer or neighborhood mechanic.

These are just two examples. Listed below are many priceless sites full of valuable information on a range of different topics that I encourage you to take full advantage of. As a disclaimer, I would never encourage anyone to download anything illegally. Doing so would hurt the companies bottom line, and we would never want to harm a companies profitability. If you’re a super geek like me, you can easily download whole websites with the click of a button for offline reading. This easy method will save you hours of time that would be otherwise spent downloading individual files. I wrote a quick blurb about it here. Let me know what you think, are there any sites I missed? If so, please send me a message at govtslaves@protonmail.com, and I will happily add it if it makes the cut.

By the way I forgot to mention all these sites are FREE and wont charge you a dime for your downloads.

1) B-OK, formerly know as BookZZ, is the worlds most notorious eLibrary claiming to have access to 2,568,555 books and 52,429,666 articles for free. I can literally spend hours on this site and not have regrets, thinking I wasted my time.

2) Project Gutenberg holds claim to the oldest digital library on the web. This volunteer effort catalogs 54,000 ebooks and is home to the worlds greatest literature, especially older works for which copyright has expired.

3) Sacred Texts is an interesting site that archives countless pages of hard to find information about religion, mythology, legends, folklore, occult and esoteric topics. It’s been a mainstay on the internet since 1999.

4) Steve Pages is a great resource for gun enthusiasts like myself. There’s a wealth of information available here. I recommend getting it before it’s gone. The site is a little hard to navigate if you’re not familiar with the layout. To make it easier I included a few relevant links here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

5) Cardiagn is a useful resource for anyone with the skill set to fix cars. The site offers an endless supply of repair manuals, wiring diagrams, engine repair manuals, transmission repair manuals and much more. Who knows how long this place will be around, I would take full advantage while it’s still available.

6) Vintage Gun Leather is unique site that offers an excellent catalog of hard to find gun manuals. The site also doubles as store that sells top quality leather products. It won’t be long until the gun grabbers, and copyright trolls get this site taken down. Enjoy it while it’s still here.

7) The Anarchist Library is another rogue site with mountains of information. Don’t let the name intimidate you. There’s a wealth of interesting information here from both sides of a topic.

8) Public Intelligence is a Wikileaks type site with an abundance of documents from various Government agencies. A lot of interesting CIA, FBI and DHS reports have made their way to the site, obviously pissing off the global elite in Washington and around the world.

9) MuckRock is a non-profit collaborative news site that holds the Government’s feet to the fire through FOIA requests. They have an interesting crowdfunding feature and break a lot of interesting stories and have thousands of interesting documents to download.

10) Archive.org is probably one of the most well know and most overlooked sites on the list. At the date of writing, there were 14,469,094 ebooks and texts available for download. This iconic corner of the web catalogs a wide range of documents ranging from historical documents to military manuals.

