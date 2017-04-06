I found the film interesting the guys in the nice white bodysuits treating the victims were on the spot with camera running. They did not even admit what it was but they were there not leaving. Kind of made me think this is not something to be taken as fact
I totally agree. I hope he makes sure Trump knows the truth!!!!
Great to hear some sane coverage of alleged gas bombing.
3 thoughts on “Ron Paul: Syrian attack likely false flag by DEEP STATE”
