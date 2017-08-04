by GOV'T SLAVES

Planned Parenthood: Teach your preschoolers ‘their genitals don’t determine their gender’


Apparently children as young as 4 are not too young to be told that gender and sex are different and that their genitals don’t indicate their gender, according to new Planned Parenthood guidelines for parents.

On a page of its website titled “How do I talk with my preschooler about their body?” the abortion provider says if a child inquires why boys and girls have different bodies, a parent should introduce the concept of transgender identity.

“While the most simple answer is that girls have vulvas and boys have penises/testicles, that answer isn’t true for every boy and girl,” the organization says. “Boy, girl, man and woman are words that describe gender identity, and some people with the gender identities ‘boy’ or ‘man’ have vulvas, and some with the gender identity ‘girl’ or ‘woman’ have penises/testicles. Your genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl.”

Parents should then point out to their child, the page continues, that genitals do not definitively establish gender, and that their children “can make that decision based on your values and how you plan to talk with your kid about gender as they grow up.”

Critics, mainly from conservative ranks, say Planned Parenthood’s encouragement of parents to discuss gender identity with children who barely can string a sentence together and haven’t yet learned the alphabet is preposterous.

  • Susan Sprig

    What’s up is down, what’s down is up. What’s good is bad, what’s bad is good. Wonder what cult ascribes to this mantra?

  • noman Arizona

    Perversion spread around. From the house of Cain.

  • Black Swan

    ” Insanity in individuals is rare-But in Groups, Parties, Nations and Epochs its the rule.” Fredrich Nietzche

  • nicu79

    These are the same people that sell body parts from abortions. Some crowd.

  • Justin Thought

    Lessee….for thousands, maybe millions of years, if you were a pointer you were a boy-to-become-a-man, if you were a setter, you were a girl-to-become-a-woman. It worked for a very long time. Now, it’s “recommended” that you intentionally confuse your pre-schooler.

    Hey. What could go wrong?

  • anonymous4u4me

    So the message is stolen from an old army recruitment ad, be all that you can be regardless of what God says.

  • Kenneth_Brown

    Any discussion about gender bias should wait until way after puberty. Little girls sometimes play “soldiers” and little boys sometimes play with dolls, but neither is any indication of gender bias. A declaration by a small child that they want to be the opposite sex is not an indication of gender bias. Did anybody in Planned Parenthood get a degree in Psych. with a child development specialty. I didn’t pursue a degree, but found it very interesting and continue to read the subject. It seems that most of the “experts” are complete whack jobs and don’t look at any qualified research before running to the media.

    It’s hard to separate the lunatics from the more creative conspiracy plots.

  • hvaiallverden

    One never sees to be amazed, by everything this days coming from the Free range Asylum Ameristan, formerly and for the moment better known as uISISa and long time ago, the USA.
    What do we debate, we debate an fringe group of humans, few are they, and in an country as Ameristan I ges they range in decimals, regarding the prosentage, in an population of 300 m people, and to me, this is just political gibberish, camouflaged as social certains, where to me if you have an swinging dick, you are an man, if inverted, an woman.
    What you feel, is irrelevant, and to me, this hype is just that, an political freak show made nation wide and is supposedly there to protect an minority.

    And again, this is an mental problem/damage, not an natural one, homosex is widely used and have been so since the dawn of man, morality have fluctuated, but reality.
    Gays are also few in numbers, hyped to be about an much larger issue that whats real.
    And this, if still an childish theme, ignorant people screaming at each others, using irrelevancies to cover their politics, where I see a large part of this, whom is for me, is just sex, period, as long children isnt involved I really dont gave an f…. about what and how you f…., capice, I dont care.
    If you like to dress up as an women, be my gest, but you still have an dick, boy, thats where the toilet is.

    But to pedos, there is just one solution to that, because children depends on trust, and its the adults whom imposes their will on children, not the other way, despite some sickos whom tries to blame the children for been promiscuous.
    I have no mercy, dont even think you can drool your way out of this, its children, the ONLY limit I have, and animals, where the issue is the same, where sick humans project their perversions on others, camouflaged as care.
    I have seen dogs, and if I ever comes over anyone doing that, incl women, I will simply rip their genitals out of their body, and leave them to die, of their survive, then they have been given an second chance, thats all.

    Again, click bait politics, runs on emotions, have nothing to do with reality what so ever other than in some perverted peoples minds.

    peace

  • Tark McCoy
  • Greg Straw

    Im a F16 FIGHTER JET!