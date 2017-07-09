Pro-refugee George Clooney reportedly moving family back to US: Feels unsafe in terrorism-ravaged Britain

17 SHARES Share Tweet

George Clooney, a pro-Islam advocate and proponent of open borders, will reportedly move back to the United States, citing security concerns in terrorism-ravaged Britain. That’s the latest rumor in Hollywood.

Like other celebrity hypocrites, Clooney, 56, says one thing publicly but does another privately. The anti-Trump actor has repeatedly trashed the president’s calls for sovereign nations to protect their borders and properly vet refugees from known hotbeds of Muslim terrorism.

Yet Clooney has never housed a single refugee in his many mansions, nor does he live without tall gates protecting his lavish properties.

Now, sources say George plans to move his wife, Amal (a Lebanese-Brit who was raised Muslim), and their newborn twins back to Los Angeles after a spate of terrorist attacks rocked England.

“He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” an insider told Life & Style. “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure.”

Sources told Life & Style Clooney beefed up security once his wife Amal (née Amal Alamuddin) got pregnant:

As soon as Amal found out she was pregnant, he hired former Secret Service agents to assess all his properties and make recommendations for improvement. His mansion in Studio City [California] was deemed the most secure, and it’s within minutes of an LAPD station. He’s waited so long for this family. He’ll do whatever it takes to keep them safe.

The insider said George had received threats in the past for his humanitarian work in the Sudan, and his wife’s work as a human rights lawyer has also made her the target of threats.

This isn’t the first time a George Clooney residence has made headlines. In July 2016, Clooney’s neighbors in the upscale Italian resort town of Lake Como were furious after their picturesque hamlet was destroyed by a barrage of refugees.