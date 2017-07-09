by GOV'T SLAVES

Pro-refugee George Clooney reportedly moving family back to US: Feels unsafe in terrorism-ravaged Britain


POLITICS, US NEWS, WORLD

George Clooney, a pro-Islam advocate and proponent of open borders, will reportedly move back to the United States, citing security concerns in terrorism-ravaged Britain. That’s the latest rumor in Hollywood.

Like other celebrity hypocrites, Clooney, 56, says one thing publicly but does another privately. The anti-Trump actor has repeatedly trashed the president’s calls for sovereign nations to protect their borders and properly vet refugees from known hotbeds of Muslim terrorism.

Yet Clooney has never housed a single refugee in his many mansions, nor does he live without tall gates protecting his lavish properties.

Now, sources say George plans to move his wife, Amal (a Lebanese-Brit who was raised Muslim), and their newborn twins back to Los Angeles after a spate of terrorist attacks rocked England.

“He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” an insider told Life & Style. “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure.”

Sources told Life & Style Clooney beefed up security once his wife Amal (née Amal Alamuddin) got pregnant:

As soon as Amal found out she was pregnant, he hired former Secret Service agents to assess all his properties and make recommendations for improvement. His mansion in Studio City [California] was deemed the most secure, and it’s within minutes of an LAPD station. He’s waited so long for this family. He’ll do whatever it takes to keep them safe.

The insider said George had received threats in the past for his humanitarian work in the Sudan, and his wife’s work as a human rights lawyer has also made her the target of threats.

This isn’t the first time a George Clooney residence has made headlines. In July 2016, Clooney’s neighbors in the upscale Italian resort town of Lake Como were furious after their picturesque hamlet was destroyed by a barrage of refugees.

  • mike pearson

    Sod off then George

  • NazdaPokmov

    So how’s the Love a Turd working out for you, George? Apparently not……

  • amuncat

    Hypocrite!!!! The least he could do is to make his 35 room mansion open to “refugees” in Lake Cuomo, Italy, where he was doing all of the construction in preparation for the babes. I read about a year ago that “migrants” have now camped out at the train station near them! They wouldn’t have far to walk to get there! I bet they are already on their way since they know he has vacated the premises and is immigrant/refugee friendly!

  • Zaphod Braden

    COWARD Clooney —- as masculine as ROCK HUDSON.
    hypocrisy runs deep in “sensitive circles” How many houses do Angelina Jolie and George and Amal Clooney have between them? EIGHT. And how many refugees do they house? NONE Angelina Jolie and George and Amal Clooney all vocal on the refugee crisis Jolie held press conference from camp and Clooneys filmed with migrants Couple own five homes across globe while Jolie and Brad Pitt have three But none of have refugees in them despite the celebrities’ passionate pleas Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3494063/How-houses-Angelina-Jolie-George-Amal-Clooney-EIGHT-refugees-house-NONE.html#ixzz432EdQr6J I challenge these female celebs in their sexy dresses to take an evening walk in one of the muslim suburbs of Malmö, Stockholm, Paris, Marseille, Berlin, Cologne, London, Birmingham etc etc etc.
    THEN they can come back and talk about what they think of muslim immigration.

  • zzzak666

    Boycott all this guys products., make his movies crash.

  • Milly Vanilly

    Clooney’s twin kids will most likely be raised muslim, after their mother. When they are old enough they will bring Jihad down on ole’ Georgie…..Karma in the making.