The UN Has Anticipated EU Refugee Crisis For 17 Years: “Only International Migration Could Be Instrumental In Addressing Population Decline”

MAC SLAVO–When thousands of migrants began pouring into EU nations two years ago, it seemed totally unexpected. Though Europe had been open to accepting immigrants from third world countries for several generations, the flood of over 1 million migrants from the Middle East and North Africa was unprecedented. It has also left an indelible mark on the continent that could have serious ramifications, ranging from the full blown displacement of aging Europeans, to the disintegration of the EU.

However, the Refugee crisis only came as a surprise to the average person. It turns out that in the year 2000, the UN published a document that essentially predicted a future refugee crisis, and promoted the idea that developed nations should open their borders to millions of migrants.

The document – “Replacement Migration: Is It a Solution to Declining and Aging Populations?” – details the plunging birthrates across Europe and identifies a solution: mass immigration. The 17-year-old document contended mass immigration was necessary to replace the aging populations of developed countries. Without the migration of populations from the developing world, it reasons, economies will suffer because of labor shortages and falling tax revenues. “Therefore, among the demographic variables, only international migration could be instrumental in addressing population decline and population aging in the short to medium term,” the report concludes. The report specifically targets the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Russia as prime candidates for replacement migration. It is not an obscure study, written and then ignored, but a founding piece of the pro-migration agenda pushed by the United Nations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and open-borders advocates.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, because replacing aging populations in the West isn’t the only goal of unfettered immigration. The globalists have long sought to destroy Western civilization, and what better way to do it than by simply replacing people with Western values, rather than urging immigrants to assimilate?

Veteran political commentator and former White House adviser Patrick Buchanan told WND the fact that the U.N. “signed on to a mass migration of Third World peoples to Europe and America, to replace the native populations, is consistent with its anti-Western ideology and comes as no surprise.” “Not long after its birth, the U.N. came to be dominated by delegates, diplomats and staff among whose operative principles was that the West was guilty of historic crimes against humanity, and that justice demanded the endless transfer of the West’s illicitly acquired wealth to a Third World it had oppressed,” said Buchanan, a senior adviser to U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan and a former presidential candidate. “Resentment, envy and hatred of the West among intellectual circles at Turtle Bay (the U.N.) – often echoed within the West itself – needs to be resisted like a disease, if the West is to remain the Great Civilization it has been,” he told WND.

Obviously this state of affairs can’t go on indefinitely. So long as Europe is run by globalists who loath the culture they were born into, the West is on the path to annihilation. That’s because this won’t be the last refugee crisis.

Africa is expected to add an additional 1 billion people by the year 2050, and once the Middle East runs out of oil (or simply runs out of oil money) the economies in that region are going to utterly collapse. If you think the Middle East is a powder keg now, wait until all of the oil rich nations in that region are bankrupt. We could see tens or hundreds of millions of people try to make their way into the West over the next century.

But the West can’t save the world in this manner, no more than you could solve poverty by letting every homeless person into your home. It’s unreasonable to expect any nation to take on this burden. If the globalists and their no-borders agenda aren’t stopped now, then there will be nothing left of Western civilization by the end of this century.